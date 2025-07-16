Perplexity CEO Aravind Srinivas warns aspiring entrepreneurs: 'Big tech will copy anything that works'

Aravind Srinivas, co-founder and CEO of AI startup Perplexity, issued a stark warning to students and budding entrepreneurs at Y Combinator’s AI Startup School this week, urging them to be prepared for the inevitability of Big Tech copying successful ideas.

Addressing an audience of undergraduates, graduates, and PhD candidates, Srinivas underscored the competitive intensity of the AI sector, where larger companies such as Google, Meta, and OpenAI are constantly scouting for innovations they can replicate and scale. “If your company can generate revenue in the hundreds of millions or even billions, you should always assume that a major player will try to copy it,” he cautioned, according to Business Insider.

Reflecting on Perplexity’s own journey, Srinivas revealed that at its initial launch, the company’s chatbot was one of the first to feature real-time web browsing, a capability that has since been adopted by several of its larger rivals. “We introduced real-time search to make our answer engine truly dynamic. Months later, others followed,” he noted.

Launched in December 2022, Perplexity’s platform positioned itself as an ‘answer engine’, a tool designed to provide clear and factual responses through up-to-date web searches. At the time, most AI chatbots operated using static, pre-trained data. However, the tide quickly shifted. Google added browsing to Bard (now Gemini) just three months later. ChatGPT integrated similar functionality in May 2023, and Anthropic’s Claude incorporated real-time search earlier this year.

Srinivas acknowledged that while imitation by tech giants can be daunting, it is also a marker of success. “You will have to learn to live with that fear,” he said, encouraging founders to remain focused on speed, originality, and building trust with users, factors that can offer a competitive edge even in a saturated market.

Meanwhile, OpenAI is reportedly developing its own web browser, set to debut in the coming weeks. The browser is expected to further blur the lines between chat and traditional internet navigation, allowing users to complete tasks like filling out forms or making reservations within a conversational interface. This move aligns with OpenAI’s broader strategy to embed itself deeper into users' digital routines.