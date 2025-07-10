Perplexity launches Comet, an AI-powered browser to challenge Google Chrome; OpenAI expected to enter the space soon

Two major AI companies, OpenAI and Perplexity, are entering the web browser market with their own smart, AI-powered browsers, taking direct aim at Google Chrome, which currently rules the internet with more than two-thirds of the global market share.

Perplexity launches 'Comet' Perplexity AI, which is backed by big names like Nvidia, Jeff Bezos, and SoftBank, has launched a new browser called Comet. Unlike regular browsers, Comet is powered by AI that canthink, act, andmake decisions for the user.

Instead of searching and clicking through websites yourself, Comet allows users to ask questions and complete tasks using a chat-like interface. You can compare products, summarise articles, schedule meetings, and even manage complex tasks, all in one place.

Comet is currently available only to users who subscribe to Perplexity’s $200-per-month premium plan. Wider access will be given through invites later this summer.

Perplexity says it does not use your personal data to train its AI and stores most information locally, which may appeal to users who care about online privacy.

However, the company is facing criticism from news organisations like Forbes, Wired, and the Wall Street Journal. They have accused Perplexity of using their content without permission. In response, Perplexity is starting a programme to work with publishers more fairly.

OpenAI’s Browser on the way At the same time, OpenAI, the company behind ChatGPT, is getting ready to launch its own browser in the coming weeks, according to Reuters. It is expected to be a major step in OpenAI’s plan to become a bigger part of users' online lives.

OpenAI’s browser will reportedly keep users inside a ChatGPT-like chat window for many tasks, instead of sending them to different websites. This could change the way we browse by making it easier to do things like fill out forms or book reservations directly through the browser.

Importantly, OpenAI’s browser is built using Chromium, the same open-source code that powers Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Opera. That gives OpenAI a strong technical foundation, while also allowing them to control more of the browsing experience and data.

Why it matters Google Chrome is used by over three billion people worldwide and plays a key role in Google’s advertising business by collecting user data. That data helps Google show more accurate ads, which brings in most of its money. If OpenAI or Perplexity can attract even a small portion of Chrome users, it could seriously impact Google’s dominance.

In fact, a US judge recently ruled that Google holds an unfair monopoly in online search. OpenAI even said it would be interested in buying Chrome if Google is ever forced to sell it.

