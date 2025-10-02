Perplexity makes Comet AI browser available for free to all users, brings new ‘background assistant’ feature

The Comet AI browser by Perplexity is now free for all users after initially being offered to paid subscribers. Designed to rival Google Chrome and other browsers, it is available on Windows, Mac, and iOS, with an Android version expected to launch soon.

Perplexity's Comet browser is now free to download and use for all users

Perplexity has announced that its Comet AI browser will now be available to use for free for all users. The browser was first rolled out to Perplexity's $200/month Max subscribers and became publicly available to all Pro subscibers last month as well.

Comet browser brings in a number of agentic AI capabilities in order to take the throne from Google Chrome while also battling the likes of Browser Company's Dia and Opera's new Neon browser.

At the time of writing this article, Comet browser is widely available to download on Windows, Mac, and iOS while the Android app shows the ‘coming soon’ icon.

