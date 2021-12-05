Personal data is worth billions. These startups want you to get a cut

In his vision, blockchain software, not owned by any individual, would store indelible information about users’ social connections. After getting permission from users, social-media companies would draw from this same pool of data about users’ connections and interactions. Theoretically, this would allow users to move their data between networks and prevent a single company from becoming too powerful. Users could get paid in a cryptocurrency for the use of their data. For example, a user could choose to share posts within a small community that could make its own rules on monetizing data, moderating content and other factors. Eventually, apps for other online activities, such as shopping, might be built on the same technology, with users able to exercise the same control.