Peter Eckersley helped encrypt internet traffic to foil snoops

Shortly before he died, Dr. Eckersley typed a request to his friends: “If possible, please plasticize or vitrify my brain and leave it on a shelf somewhere with a plaque or durable sticky note that says, ‘scan me.’ " That set off a scramble to find a cryonics organization to preserve his brain within 24 hours of death in the hope that one day it will be possible to allow him to think and communicate anew.