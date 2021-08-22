Health tech company Royal Philips on Saturday launched an innovative Fresh Air Mask in India. Combining excellent breathing comfort, strong filtration performance and contemporary design, the Philips Fresh Air Mask will provide protection from rising air pollution levels in the country.

The Philips Fresh Air Mask costs ₹6,990.

Commenting on the new launch, Vidyut Kaul, Head, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent said, “The risk from air pollution is very real and getting worse by the year. While we are working towards a long-term goal of reducing pollution, it is also important to protect ourselves from its adverse impact on a daily basis."

Incorporating the state-of-the-art fresh air fan, the mask coupled with an air fluid dynamic design delivers an air ventilation performance that provides fresh air every second, thereby decreasing humidity, temperature, and CO2 levels behind the mask.

This provides fresher, drier, and cooler breaths every second, thereby greatly increasing breathing comfort. Filtration efficiency is the key to protection provided by masks. Equipped with a 4 layered, high filtration, non-valve filter design, the Philips Fresh Air Mask has two-way filtration system so that both inhaled and exhaled air passes through the filter.

The fan module is also specially designed to avoid spreading filtered exhaled air horizontally outward, which could potentially affect those in the vicinity of the mask wearer. To ensure effective air purification, the filter should be replaced after 40 hours of wear. When used at longer intervals, it is recommended to replace the filter at least every two weeks.

The product comes with a fashionable design, including a reusable cover which is ingeniously crafted with air mesh and precise 3D laser cutting, that properly fits on any face and blends in with any look. It has a charging port for the fan module which can work for 2 to 3.5 hours after charging.

To guarantee filtration efficiency, the consecutive duration of use of a single disposable filter is recommended to be no longer than 40 hours.

