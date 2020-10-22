Phillips launches new air purifiers, says 'effective against viruses'

Phillips added to its current profile of air purifiers with the launch of the New Urban Living Series. The company claims that the new air purifiers are designed for urban homes. The new series comes with AeraSense and VitaShield Intelligent Purification System technology. The company claims that the technology is capable of removing 99.97% of indoor air pollutants up to 0.003 microns.

Phillips claims that the new series of air purifiers will be effective against not just PM2.5, smoke, dust, pollen allergen, bacteria but will also remove 99.9% viruses from the air. Philips Air Purifier New Urban Living Series starts at ₹17,500.

New Urban living series air purifiers are suitable for room sizes ranging from small to medium bedroom and living room area and will be available in three series: 3000i, 2000i and 1000. Series 3000i and 2000i are smart purifier that can be controlled through Clean Home+ app, Alexa and Siri.

The air purifiers will be capable of sharing the status of the filter and will also show the remaining filter life.

The AeraSense technology scans pollutants 1000 times per second and digitally displays the real time PM2.5, allergen, and gases level in the room. The same is indicated through colour rings as well, blue colour giving assurance of healthy breathing environment. The range will be available in soft colours in order to blend into urban homes decor.

“At Philips, we believe in delivering meaningful and accessible innovation in personal health, and we understand that in the current scenario, consumer focus is shifting more aggressively towards health and hygiene. Air purifiers today have moved from being a seasonal product to a year-long necessity. The new urban series air purifiers cater to this demand for pure and healthy air at all times of the year and incorporates state of the art innovation. The air purifiers are equipped to automatically sense pollutants 1000 times per second in the air and removes pollutants 800 times smaller than PM 2.5, thus providing superior filtration, speedy purification while giving assurance of healthy breathing environment to our consumers. “-said Gulbahar Taurani, Vice- President, Personal Health, Philips Indian Subcontinent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via