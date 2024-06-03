Phone 16 Pro and Pro Max leaks: World's slimmest bezels and bigger screens expected
Anticipated iPhone 16 Pro features include slimmer bezels, larger displays, A18 processor, and 'Capture Button'. Face ID integration under display rumored for iPhone 17 in 2025. Official announcement expected in September.
Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, expected to be unveiled this fall, with a design that largely mirrors the iPhone 15 Pro but includes some notable refinements. According to industry insider IceUniverse (via 9To5M), the forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro might boast the thinnest smartphone bezels ever seen, a feat made possible through advanced display technology.