Apple is gearing up for the launch of the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, expected to be unveiled this fall, with a design that largely mirrors the iPhone 15 Pro but includes some notable refinements. According to industry insider IceUniverse (via 9To5M), the forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro might boast the thinnest smartphone bezels ever seen, a feat made possible through advanced display technology.

The anticipated bezel reduction follows the trend seen in the transition from the iPhone 14 to the iPhone 15 series, where the bezel size decreased significantly from approximately 3.5mm to under 2mm. For the iPhone 16 Pro, this margin will be further minimized, contributing to a sleek and modern aesthetic. This improvement is attributed to the implementation of Border Reduction Structure (BRS) technology, which involves bending the wiring and circuitry near the panel edges downwards—a process that has presented some manufacturing challenges.

In addition to the slimmer bezels, the iPhone 16 Pro series is anticipated to feature slightly larger displays. The iPhone 16 Pro is rumoured to increase its screen size from 6.1 inches to 6.3 inches, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max is likely to expand from 6.7 inches to 6.9 inches. Despite the overall growth in device size, the reduced bezels will help mitigate the increase, ensuring the phones remain comfortable to hold.

While the Dynamic Island display cutout design will remain unchanged this year, rumors suggest that Face ID might be integrated under the display in future models, specifically the high-end iPhone 17 in 2025, reducing the cutout to a circular hole.

Apart from the display enhancements, the iPhone 16 Pro lineup is expected to feature the latest A18 processor and introduce a new physical force-sensitive ‘Capture Button’ for improved photo and video capture. Additionally, the 5x zoom capability, previously exclusive to the Pro Max, will be available on the Pro model for the first time.

Apple is likely to officially announce the iPhone 16 series at a media event in September, continuing its tradition of fall product launches.

