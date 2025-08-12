Phone 17 Air may sacrifice GPU cores and feature A19 Pro chipset for slimmer build, claims tipster

Apple’s upcoming iPhone 17 Air is expected to ship with an A19 Pro processor, with a reduced 5-core GPU configuration, according to new claims from prominent Chinese tipster Fixed Focus Digital. The source, who has over two million followers on Weibo, said only the higher-end iPhone 17 Pro models will feature the full 6-core GPU version of the chip.
Spotted by Macrumors, this is the second time in recent months that Fixed Focus Digital has reportedly revealed accurate information about the ultra-thin iPhone 17 Air.
The decision to use fewer GPU cores could be the result of “binning”, where chips with slight manufacturing variations are repurposed or a move to better control heat in the slimmer chassis, the publication added. However, most consumers are unlikely to see a noticeable difference in everyday performance.
Conflicting analyst reports
The latest leak contradicts an earlier forecast from respected industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who predicted that the iPhone 17 Air would be powered by a standard A19 chip, not the Pro version. Meanwhile, Fixed Focus Digital also claims that the base iPhone 17 will use the regular A19 chip.
Supply chain expert Jeff Pu had previously suggested that the entry-level model might feature an A18 chip, but he has since reversed his position and now expects the A19 to be used. The Weibo leaker has a track record for accurate pre-launch disclosures, including revealing the “iPhone 16e” branding for Apple’s next iPhone SE replacement.
Launch date and line-up
According to German outlet Phone-ticker.de, citing local telecom providers, Apple will likely unveil the iPhone 17 series on 9 September. Pre-orders are anticipated to begin on 12 September, with in-store availability and deliveries expected from 19 September.
The iPhone 17 family is believed to comprise four variants: iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The line-up is set to continue Apple’s trend of incremental chip upgrades across tiers, with the Air positioned as a slim, performance-focused alternative to the Pro range.
