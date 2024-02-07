PhonePe, Google Pay or BHIM? Check out which payment app gained the most due to Paytm crisis
Paytm Payments Bank is facing a decline in app downloads after the Reserve Bank of India issued an order restricting the bank from accepting fresh deposits or top-ups. Competitors such as PhonePe, Google Pay, and BHIM app have seen an increase in app downloads since the order.
In a shocking decision last week, the Reserve Bank of India had ordered Paytm Payments Bank not to accept fresh deposits or top-ups in any customer account, wallets or FASTags after February 29, citing non-compliance and regulatory concerns. Since then, the company has been working to allay users' concerns, with CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma also coming forward to confirm that the Paytm app will continue to work beyond February 29.