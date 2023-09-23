PhonePe launches Indus Appstore Developer platform for “Made-in-India” apps. Check features1 min read 23 Sep 2023, 01:10 PM IST
PhonePe launches Indus Appstore Developer Platform for Android app developers in India, offering localized experience in 12 languages. Free listing in first year, followed by nominal annual fee. No platform fees or commissions for In-App Payments.
PhonePe has announced the launch of the Indus Appstore Developer Platform, inviting Android app developers to register and upload their apps to the "Made-in-India" Indus appstore. This platform offers a localized experience in 12 languages tailored to Indian audiences.