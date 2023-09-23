PhonePe has announced the launch of the Indus Appstore Developer Platform, inviting Android app developers to register and upload their apps to the "Made-in-India" Indus appstore. This platform offers a localized experience in 12 languages tailored to Indian audiences.

According to the Walmart owned company, developers can list their apps on the Indus Appstore Developer Platform for free in the first year, with a nominal annual fee applying afterward. Notably, there are no platform fees or commissions for In-App Payments, allowing developers to integrate their preferred payment gateways.

Akash Dongre, CPO and Co-Founder of Indus Appstore, highlighted the potential of the Indian smartphone market, with over one billion expected users by 2026. He expressed the platform's aim to offer a credible alternative to Google Playstore by providing localization, enhanced app discovery, and consumer engagement.

As per PhonePay, the Indus Appstore Developer Platform serves as an alternative distribution channel for Android developers to access the Indian market. It focuses on multilingual app discovery to aid in high-quality user acquisition.

Additionally, it offers a "Launch Pad" for startups and new app launches to improve visibility and search optimization. Developers can benefit from various tools and features, including round-the-clock customer support, listing in 12 Indian languages, and brand-building through engaging videos.

Indus Appstore offers features such as mobile number-based login for users without email accounts, zero commission for In-App payments, and zero listing fees for the first year. The platform also provides cohort-based targeted release management, real-time app vitals monitoring, analytics, and competitor analysis.

As per PhonePay, Indus Appstore caters to Indian consumers' localized and cultural needs, offering an array of categories in English and 12 Indian languages. For developers, it provides a platform for listing, distributing, and promoting their products within the Indian app ecosystem, along with self-publishing, localization services, and 24x7 customer support.

"Exciting news! Mint is now on WhatsApp Channels 🚀 Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest financial insights!" Click here!