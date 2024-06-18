Explore
Phones to go obsolete, Neuralink users will lead the way: Elon Musk

Livemint

Elon Musk predicts a future dominated by Neuralink, envisioning its brain chip technology replacing phones. Neuralink achieved a milestone by implanting its chip in Noland Arbaugh, enabling him to control devices with his mind. Musk, via tweets, celebrated Arbaugh's progress.

Musk declares Neuralink users will lead the way, envisioning a world where phones are replaced by brain chip technology. (AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi)Premium
Musk declares Neuralink users will lead the way, envisioning a world where phones are replaced by brain chip technology. (AP Photo / Ebrahim Noroozi)

Elon Musk has boldly declared that the future will be dominated by Neuralink users, potentially eliminating the need for phones. Responding to a parody account of himself on X, Musk tweeted, "In the future, there will be no phones, just Neuralinks," highlighting his vision for the company's brain chip technology.

The tweet came after a user shared an AI-generated image of Musk holding a phone with a neural network design on his forehead, asking if people would install a Neuralink interface to control their devices by thought.

Neuralink, Musk’s ambitious neurotechnology firm, recently marked a significant milestone by implanting its brain chip in a human for the first time. The recipient, 29-year-old Noland Arbaugh, was left paralyzed from the shoulders down following an accident eight years ago. 

Arbaugh underwent the groundbreaking surgery on January 28 and showed promising signs of recovery just two days post-operation. As Arbaugh’s surgery reached the 100-day mark, Neuralink detailed his progress in a comprehensive blog post, and Musk shared updates on Arbaugh’s recovery and advancements through various tweets.

Neuralink is now seeking a second participant for its clinical trials. The new participant will also use the brain chip to control their computer and phone with their mind. Musk announced this on X, stating, "Neuralink is accepting applications for the second participant. This is our Telepathy cybernetic brain implant that allows you to control your phone and computer just by thinking.

No one better than Noland (@ModdedQuad) himself to tell you about the first." Neuralink also posted a video of Arbaugh, encouraging individuals with quadriplegia to join their clinical trial.

In March, Neuralink streamed a video showcasing Arbaugh's progress as the first human trial patient. Arbaugh shared his experience of how Neuralink has transformed his ability to engage in activities he loves, such as playing chess. "It's crazy, so cool. I am lucky to be a part of this. It seems every day I am learning something new. I can't describe how cool it is to be able to do this," he said in the video.

 

Published: 18 Jun 2024, 04:23 PM IST
