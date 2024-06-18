Phones to go obsolete, Neuralink users will lead the way: Elon Musk
Elon Musk predicts a future dominated by Neuralink, envisioning its brain chip technology replacing phones. Neuralink achieved a milestone by implanting its chip in Noland Arbaugh, enabling him to control devices with his mind. Musk, via tweets, celebrated Arbaugh's progress.
Elon Musk has boldly declared that the future will be dominated by Neuralink users, potentially eliminating the need for phones. Responding to a parody account of himself on X, Musk tweeted, "In the future, there will be no phones, just Neuralinks," highlighting his vision for the company's brain chip technology.