Photomojis, Voice Moods, and more: Google Messages receives major update
The latest update to Google Messages brings a reminiscent feel of Apple's iMessage, with features like Photomojis, Voice Moods, Screen Effects, Custom Bubbles, Reaction Effects, and Animated Emojis to elevate the overall user experience.
The latest update to Google Messages, the default messaging app on many Android phones, has brought about a substantial transformation. With a revamped user interface, the app now exudes a fresh and vibrant ambiance to enhance your conversations.
