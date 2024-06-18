PIB Fact Check exposes fake India Post SMS scam threatening package returns: How to stay safe
PIB Fact Check exposed a fraudulent SMS falsely claiming to be from India Post, urging address updates to avoid package return. They warn against clicking suspicious links, advise verifying messages directly, and suggest using trusted apps for security. Stay vigilant to avoid falling prey to scams.
In a recent alert, PIB Fact Check has exposed a fraudulent SMS circulating widely, falsely claiming to be from India Post. The misleading message urges recipients to update their address details within a limited timeframe to prevent the return of a supposed package. PIB Fact Check, through a thorough investigation, has confirmed that these messages are entirely fabricated and designed to deceive unsuspecting individuals.