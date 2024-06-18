In a recent alert, PIB Fact Check has exposed a fraudulent SMS circulating widely, falsely claiming to be from India Post. The misleading message urges recipients to update their address details within a limited timeframe to prevent the return of a supposed package. PIB Fact Check, through a thorough investigation, has confirmed that these messages are entirely fabricated and designed to deceive unsuspecting individuals. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The misleading SMS falsely asserts that a package is awaiting delivery at a warehouse and alleges multiple failed delivery attempts due to incomplete address information. It directs recipients to click on a provided link to update their details, promising redelivery within 24 hours upon completion. However, the link leads to a suspicious website that could potentially compromise personal information.

PIB Fact Check emphasizes that India Post does not initiate communication via SMS for address updates related to package delivery. The agency advises the public to exercise caution and avoid clicking on any links embedded in such fraudulent messages. Instead, individuals are encouraged to verify the authenticity of any communication directly through official channels or websites of the concerned organization.

To safeguard against SMS fraud and phishing attempts, PIB Fact Check offers practical tips for the public:

Refrain from trusting messages from unfamiliar sources, especially those creating a sense of urgency.

Verify the legitimacy of any message claiming to be from a reputable organization by contacting them directly through official means.

Avoid clicking on links in suspicious texts; instead, manually type the website address if necessary.

Never disclose personal or financial information via text messages to unknown entities.

Never disclose personal or financial information via text messages to unknown entities.

Report any suspicious SMS immediately to relevant authorities or cybersecurity agencies. In addition to these precautions, PIB Fact Check advises the use of trusted applications that provide real-time alerts and security advice to stay informed about potential threats. By remaining vigilant and following these guidelines, individuals can significantly reduce their risk of falling victim to online scams and fraudulent activities.

For further updates and verified information, individuals are urged to follow PIB Fact Check and rely on credible sources for news and alerts regarding digital security and scams. Stay informed, stay cautious, and protect yourself from cyber threats.

