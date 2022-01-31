Pinterest adds augmented reality feature for home decor

Augmented reality has seen an uptick in use from consumers in recent years. The number of U.S. consumers who use augmented reality content at least once a month is estimated to grow to 101 million this year, up from 93 million in 2021, according to data from research firm eMarketer. And the number of Americans who use augmented reality on social networks once a month is estimated to grow to 52.6 million this year, an increase from 48.9 million in 2021, eMarketer said.