Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew

Pivot or Perish: A playbook for growth in the new normal for ‘Automation'

Updated: 09 Jul 2020, 10:04 PM IST Livemint

Businesses are facing multiple hurdles especially in the form of demand and supply challenges. There is an acute need for cost optimization and a stronger digital presence across the lifecycle of the businesses. It is well accepted that automation will be an essential investment in the new normal. Join India’s foremost automation experts in Mint’s latest Pivot or Perish panel discussion to understand the opportunities and challenges ahead as businesses undergo the digital transformation