Pixel 10 Pro Fold tipped to be first foldable with IP68 dust and water resistance

Google’s upcoming Pixel 10 series is set to be unveiled on 20 August, and fresh reports suggest the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could break new ground in the foldable market. According to a report from WinFuture, the handset is expected to be the first foldable smartphone to carry an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.

What IP68 could mean for a foldable Reportedly, the IP68 classification indicates full protection against dust ingress and the ability to withstand submersion in water, typically up to 1.5 metres for around 30 minutes. While the exact durability will depend on manufacturer specifications, the standard is considered a significant upgrade over current foldable devices. For comparison, Samsung’s Galaxy Z Fold 7 has an IP48 rating, while the Pixel 9 Pro Fold offers IPX8 protection, which guards against water but not dust.

This latest leak adds weight to earlier reports from June and July, both suggesting Google had reached the IP68 benchmark.

Storage upgrade expected The WinFuture report also points to a storage upgrade, with the Pixel 10 Pro Fold moving from UFS 3.1 to the faster UFS 4.0 standard. While the performance jump may not be dramatic, it is expected to improve read and write speeds, contributing to a smoother user experience.

Full details of the Pixel 10 line-up will be confirmed during Google’s launch event next week.

Ahead of the official announcement, reports have also surfaced revealing the expected pricing for all models in India, suggesting there may be no increase compared to last year’s Pixel 9 lineup.

According to a report by SmartPrix, the standard Google Pixel 10 could be priced at Rs. 79,990 for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. The Pixel 10 Pro and Pixel 10 Pro XL are expected to cost Rs. 1,09,999 and Rs. 1,24,999, respectively. Meanwhile, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold could retail at Rs. 1,72,999, with only one configuration available.