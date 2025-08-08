Pixel 10 Pro vs Pixel 9 Pro: Expected design, display, camera, processor and what more to expect

Google’s upcoming flagship, the Pixel 10 Pro, is tipped for an official launch on 13 August, according to a leaked schedule. However, early reports indicate the handset may offer only modest changes compared with last year’s Pixel 9 Pro, reported Phonearena.

Reportedly, Google appears to be sticking with the formula introduced in 2024. The Pixel 10 Pro is expected to keep the flat frame, aluminium-and-glass construction, and subdued colour palette of Porcelain, Obsidian, Rose and Quartz. Leaked renders show a device almost identical in size and weight to its predecessor, with only minimal differences in dimensions.

Display The display is also expected to carry over unchanged, a 6.3-inch LTPO OLED panel with a resolution of 1280 x 2856 pixels, a variable 1–120Hz refresh rate, and roughly 495ppi density. The Pixel 9 Pro’s screen hit 2,655 nits peak brightness, and while a small bump is possible, no major display overhaul is anticipated.

Processor and Software The biggest shift will likely be inside: the Pixel 10 Pro is anticipated to debut Google’s Tensor G5 processor, now produced by TSMC on a 3nm process, replacing the Samsung-made Tensor G4. This could deliver better efficiency and thermal performance. RAM may remain at 16GB LPDDR5, and the phone will launch with Android 16.

Camera Camera hardware is expected to remain the same, a 50MP main, 48MP ultrawide, and 48MP 5x periscope telephoto, with improvements likely to come from AI-driven image processing rather than new sensors.

Battery and Charging Battery capacity is expected to stay at 4,700mAh, though efficiency gains from the new chipset could extend life. Charging rumours are mixed, with reports of either 29W or 45W wired speeds, and Qi2 wireless charging confirmed.

Pricing If leaks prove accurate, the Pixel 10 Pro will likely mirror the Pixel 9 Pro, with the processor upgrade as its main change, while retaining the same $999 launch price.