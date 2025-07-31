Pixel 10 series pricing leaked ahead of Made by Google August launch event: Here's what to expect

A new leak has suggested possible pricing details and configurations for the upcoming Google Pixel 10 series. According to a report byAndroid Headlines, the new devices are set to debut during the “Made by Google” event on 20 August, and may come with bundled AI-driven services as part of the purchase.
The base Pixel 10 model is expected to launch in the United States at $799 (approximately ₹70,000) for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB version may be priced at $899 (around ₹78,800). In Canada, the same variants could retail for CAD 1,099 (roughly ₹69,700) and CAD 1,229 (about ₹77,900), respectively.
For users looking at higher-end options, the Pixel 10 Pro is likely to start at $999 (around ₹87,500) for the 128GB model. Prices for expanded storage are tipped to be $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), and $1,449 (1TB), translating to roughly ₹96,300, ₹1,13,800, and ₹1,26,900. In the Canadian market, those figures could range from CAD 1,349 to CAD 1,949 (approximately ₹88,400 to ₹1,27,800).
A new addition to the lineup, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, is expected to forgo the 128GB option and start at 256GB, priced at $1,199 in the US (about ₹1,05,000) and CAD 1,629 in Canada (around ₹1,03,300). The top-end variants with 512GB and 1TB of storage may cost up to $1,549 ( ₹1,35,700) or CAD 2,099 ( ₹1,33,100).
Google’s foldable option, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is anticipated to begin at $1,799 (around ₹1,57,600) for 256GB. Pricing for 512GB and 1TB models could reach $2,419 (about ₹2,11,900). Canadian pricing is expected to range from CAD 2,399 to CAD 2,869, which converts to ₹1,52,100– ₹1,81,900.
In addition to hardware, the leaked report suggests that Google may bundle its AI-based services with the new smartphones. Buyers of the standard Pixel 10 could receive six months of access to the Google AI Pro plan, which includes features from Gemini and 2TB of Google One cloud storage. Those purchasing the Pro, Pro XL, or Fold variants might get a full year’s subscription. Furthermore, all buyers across the range are likely to receive six months of Fitbit Premium and three months of YouTube Premium.
