Pixel 10 series pricing leaked ahead of Made by Google August launch event: Here's what to expect

A new leak has suggested possible pricing details and configurations for the upcoming Google Pixel 10 series. According to a report byAndroid Headlines, the new devices are set to debut during the “Made by Google” event on 20 August, and may come with bundled AI-driven services as part of the purchase.

The base Pixel 10 model is expected to launch in the United States at $799 (approximately ₹70,000) for the 128GB variant, while the 256GB version may be priced at $899 (around ₹78,800). In Canada, the same variants could retail for CAD 1,099 (roughly ₹69,700) and CAD 1,229 (about ₹77,900), respectively.

For users looking at higher-end options, the Pixel 10 Pro is likely to start at $999 (around ₹87,500) for the 128GB model. Prices for expanded storage are tipped to be $1,099 (256GB), $1,299 (512GB), and $1,449 (1TB), translating to roughly ₹96,300, ₹1,13,800, and ₹1,26,900. In the Canadian market, those figures could range from CAD 1,349 to CAD 1,949 (approximately ₹88,400 to ₹1,27,800).

A new addition to the lineup, the Pixel 10 Pro XL, is expected to forgo the 128GB option and start at 256GB, priced at $1,199 in the US (about ₹1,05,000) and CAD 1,629 in Canada (around ₹1,03,300). The top-end variants with 512GB and 1TB of storage may cost up to $1,549 ( ₹1,35,700) or CAD 2,099 ( ₹1,33,100).

Google’s foldable option, the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, is anticipated to begin at $1,799 (around ₹1,57,600) for 256GB. Pricing for 512GB and 1TB models could reach $2,419 (about ₹2,11,900). Canadian pricing is expected to range from CAD 2,399 to CAD 2,869, which converts to ₹1,52,100– ₹1,81,900.

