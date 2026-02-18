Pixel 10a set to debut in India today: Expected price, features, specifications and more

Google is preparing to unveil its latest mid-range smartphone, the Google Pixel 10a, in global markets on 18 February, including India. The company has been promoting the handset as the “most durable Google Pixel A-Series yet”, signalling refinements to its affordable Pixel line-up.

Unlike flagship launches, the Pixel 10a is not expected to be introduced at a dedicated event. Instead, Google is likely to announce the device via an official press statement, with availability following shortly after.

Pre-orders in India via Flipkart and Google Store Pre-orders for the Pixel 10a will begin at 9 pm IST in India, according to a listing on Flipkart. The handset will be available through both Flipkart and the Google Store.

Google is also rolling out a range of promotional offers through its online store. These include exchange bonuses on selected Pixel devices, no-cost EMI plans extending up to 24 months, and promotional Google Store credits during limited-period deals.

While pricing for India has not yet been confirmed, a report by European retailer WinFuture suggests the device could start at EUR 499 (approximately ₹52,800) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. The 256GB model may be priced at EUR 599 (around ₹64,300). Official regional pricing details are still awaited.

Software support and Android updates The Pixel 10a is expected to ship with Android 16 out of the box and is likely to support the Android 17 beta programme. Google is also tipped to provide seven years of operating system and security updates, aligning the device with the company’s broader software support policy for recent Pixel models.

Expected specifications and hardware upgrades In terms of hardware, the Pixel 10a is anticipated to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 7i. Connectivity may see a boost with support for Bluetooth 6.

The smartphone is expected to retain the same battery capacity as its predecessor but could deliver significantly faster wired charging, reportedly up to 45W compared with the earlier 23W standard.

Under the bonnet, the handset is likely to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB of RAM. Storage options are expected to include 128GB and 256GB variants, with no indication of a 512GB model this year.

On the camera front, the Pixel 10a is tipped to feature a 48MP primary sensor alongside a 13MP ultra-wide lens, continuing Google’s focus on computational photography within its mid-range segment.