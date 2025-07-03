Pixel 6a to receive mandatory Android 16 update from July 8 amid battery safety fears

Google has officially announced a mandatory update to Android 16 for all Pixel 6a devices, as part of its newly launched Battery Performance Programme. The update, set to begin rolling out from 8 July, is aimed at addressing ongoing battery-related concerns which have plagued the handset in recent months.

Until now, the Pixel 6a had been excluded from Android 16 eligibility, despite the update already being available across Pixel 6 to Pixel 9 models. However, Google is now making the update compulsory for Pixel 6a users in order to activate new safety measures that help mitigate potential risks associated with battery performance.

According to a statement published on Google's support page, the update will specifically target devices flagged as “Impacted Devices”. These units will receive the software update automatically. Once installed, the update will enable advanced battery management features designed to prevent overheating and possible damage.

One of the major changes coming with the update is a limit on battery capacity and charging performance once the device reaches 400 full charge cycles. However, until this milestone is hit, the changes will remain dormant.

Users of impacted devices will receive an alert once their handset approaches 375 charge cycles, reminding them of the impending changes. Post-update, they may notice slower charging speeds and temporary fluctuations in the battery-level indicator as the phone adjusts to the new parameters.

The initiative follows a series of reported incidents involving the Pixel 6a. In one case earlier this year, a user shared images of a swollen battery causing the screen to lift from the frame. A few months later, a separate report emerged alleging that a Pixel 6a had exploded due to battery expansion.