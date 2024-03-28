Active Stocks
Pixel 9 XL could make a comeback: What to expect from Google's upcoming offering

Fresh leaks reveal potential specifications and design features of Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series, including the reintroduction of the XL variant with a sleek black color variant for the Pixel 9.

As anticipation mounts for the release of Google's next flagship smartphone, the Pixel 9, fresh leaks have surfaced, shedding light on its potential specifications and design features. Recent renders shared by 91 Mobiles offer a glimpse into what consumers might expect from the upcoming device.

Initially mistaken for renders of the Pixel 9 and Pixel 9 Pro, it has been hinted that the leaked images actually depict the Pixel 9 Pro and its larger counterpart, the Pixel 9 XL. The revelation that the XL variant is likely to be reintroduced with the Pixel 9 series adds an intriguing element to the lineup.

The latest renders showcase the vanilla Pixel 9 in a sleek black color variant. The device is depicted with rounded corners and a flat-screen, sporting a 6.03-inch display. Positioned neatly on the right side of the frame are the power button and volume keys.

Reported dimensions suggest that the Pixel 9 will measure approximately 152.8 x 71.9 x 8.5mm, with a thickness of 12mm, accounting for the rear camera bump. These dimensions hint at a compact yet substantial form factor, ideal for comfortable handling.

One of the most intriguing rumored features of the Pixel 9 is the introduction of Adaptive Touch technology. Camera enthusiasts will likely be pleased to hear rumors suggesting the inclusion of a telephoto lens, further enhancing the Pixel 9's photography capabilities. Google's continued focus on leveraging AI to optimize camera performance reinforces its plan to delivering top-tier mobile photography experiences.

Under the hood, the Pixel 9 is expected to be powered by the latest Tensor G4 chip, succeeding its predecessor, the G3 model. While initial speculations hinted at the introduction of a completely new custom chip, recent reports suggest that such plans may be deferred until the release of the Pixel 10 in 2025.

Software-wise, the Pixel 9 is anticipated to ship with Android 15, ensuring a seamless and up-to-date user experience. Additionally, Google is expected to integrate even more AI features, including a new assistant named "Pixie," driven by the advanced Gemini AI chip, added several media reports.

Published: 28 Mar 2024, 04:59 PM IST
