Pixel 9 XL could make a comeback: What to expect from Google's upcoming offering
Fresh leaks reveal potential specifications and design features of Google's upcoming Pixel 9 series, including the reintroduction of the XL variant with a sleek black color variant for the Pixel 9.
As anticipation mounts for the release of Google's next flagship smartphone, the Pixel 9, fresh leaks have surfaced, shedding light on its potential specifications and design features. Recent renders shared by 91 Mobiles offer a glimpse into what consumers might expect from the upcoming device.