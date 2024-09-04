Pixel 9a could use a modified Tensor G4 chip and an older modem: How can it be different from Pixel 9?
The Pixel 9a, anticipated to feature the Tensor G4 chip, may not match the Pixel 9's performance. It will use the Exynos Modem 5300 instead of the newer 5400. The previous Pixel 8a offered a 6.1-inch OLED display and was powered by the Tensor G3 chipset.
American tech giant Google is already sparking interest in the tech community with emerging details about its anticipated Pixel 9a, even though the official release date remains under wraps. Industry insiders have provided some early insights into the device's internal specifications, specifically highlighting its chipset. Reports suggest that the Pixel 9a will be equipped with the same Tensor G4 processor found in the Pixel 9 series, although it will not deliver the same level of performance.