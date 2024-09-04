The Pixel 9a, anticipated to feature the Tensor G4 chip, may not match the Pixel 9's performance. It will use the Exynos Modem 5300 instead of the newer 5400. The previous Pixel 8a offered a 6.1-inch OLED display and was powered by the Tensor G3 chipset.

American tech giant Google is already sparking interest in the tech community with emerging details about its anticipated Pixel 9a, even though the official release date remains under wraps. Industry insiders have provided some early insights into the device's internal specifications, specifically highlighting its chipset. Reports suggest that the Pixel 9a will be equipped with the same Tensor G4 processor found in the Pixel 9 series, although it will not deliver the same level of performance.

As revealed by Android Authority, the Pixel 9a, internally referred to as “tegu," is likely to be powered by the Google Tensor G4 chip, marking a continuation of Google’s efforts to refine its proprietary silicon. Despite the G4 chip being only a marginal improvement over the Tensor G3, it introduces several enhancements. Notably, the Pixel 9a's G4 chip will likely differ slightly from the one used in the Pixel 9 series. While the Pixel 9 series utilizes Fan-Out Panel Level Packaging (FOPLP), the Pixel 9a's version of the G4 chip is anticipated to employ Integrated Package on Package (IPoP) technology.

A key distinction between the Pixel 9a and its more premium counterparts could lie in the modem. Unlike the Pixel 9 series, which features the newer Exynos Modem 5400 with enhanced efficiency, satellite SOS capabilities, and advanced 5G support, the Pixel 9a will likely incorporate the older Exynos Modem 5300.

To recall, the Pixel 8a featured a 6.1-inch OLED Actua display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 and a pixel density of 430 PPI. It supported a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and was protected by Corning Gorilla Glass. The screen also boasted an always-on display function and could reach a brightness of up to 2000 nits. Under the hood, it was powered by the Tensor G3 chipset, coupled with the Titan M2 security coprocessor and 8 GB of LPDDR5x RAM.

