Google’s much-anticipated Pixel 9a could arrive earlier than expected, with new leaks suggesting that pre-orders might begin on 19 March, followed by shipping from 26 March.

A report from Android Headlines indicates that the Pixel 9a will start at $499 (approximately ₹43,200) for the 128GB variant in the United States, while the 256GB model might retail for $599 ( ₹51,900). For those opting for Verizon’s mmWave model, an additional $50 charge will apply. This pricing structure mirrors the Pixel 8a’s base model, though the higher storage option sees a slight increase in cost. However, the Indian market may see different pricing, as the Pixel 8a launched in the country at ₹52,999 for the 128GB version and ₹59,999 for the 256GB variant.

Design and Display One of the biggest changes in the Pixel 9a’s design could be the removal of the traditional camera bar, a hallmark of recent Pixel devices, as per several media reports. Instead, the smartphone will likely feature a flush back, potentially to accommodate a larger 5,100mAh battery—the largest ever in a Pixel handset. Despite the increase in battery size, the phone could remain compact, sporting a 6.28-inch display with a peak brightness of 2,700 nits and an HDR brightness of 1,800 nits. The display is anticipated to support a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate.

Performance and Software Under the hood, the Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by Google’s Tensor G4 chipset, paired with 8GB LPDDR5X RAM. Users might have storage options of 128GB and 256GB, both using UFS 3.1 technology for faster read and write speeds. The device is anticipated to ship with Android 15 and is expected to come with Google’s seven years of software and security updates.