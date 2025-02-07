The Pixel 9a smartphone is anticipated to debut on March 19, with sales beginning March 26. Priced from EUR 549 and $499, it is expected to offer significant upgrades, including the Tensor G4 chipset, improved battery life, and a 48MP camera.

Google is reportedly gearing up to unveil its next budget-friendly smartphone, the Pixel 9a, in March. According to media reports, the device will likely be introduced in Europe and the United States on 19 March, with sales commencing a week later on 26 March. The upcoming handset is expected to offer notable upgrades over its predecessor while maintaining an accessible price point. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A report from Dealabs suggests that the Pixel 9a will start at EUR 549 (approximately ₹50,000) for the 128GB model in Europe, while the 256GB variant will be priced at EUR 649 (around ₹58,000). In the United Kingdom, the 128GB version is expected to cost GBP 499 ( ₹54,000), with the 256GB model set at GBP 599 ( ₹65,000). Meanwhile, a previous report from Android Headlines indicated that the US pricing would begin at $499 ( ₹43,200) for 128GB of storage, with the higher-capacity version retailing at $599 ( ₹51,900). Those opting for Verizon's mmWave model in the US will reportedly need to pay an additional $50.

While Indian pricing remains unconfirmed, it is likely to differ from international rates. For reference, the Pixel 8a launched in India at ₹52,999 for the 128GB model and ₹59,999 for the 256GB option. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Pixel 9a is expected to be powered by Google's latest Tensor G4 chipset, the same processor found in the premium Pixel 9 series. Alongside 8GB of LPDDR5X RAM, the phone is likely to offer up to 256GB of internal storage. Security enhancements may also be included, with speculation suggesting the presence of Google's Titan M2 security chip.

Display improvements appear to be on the horizon, with the Pixel 9a rumoured to feature a 6.3-inch AMOLED panel, a 120Hz refresh rate, and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. The camera setup is also expected to see upgrades, with reports indicating a 48MP primary sensor and a 13MP ultra-wide lens. Additionally, battery life may improve significantly, as leaks suggest a 5,100mAh battery with support for 23W wired charging and 7.5W wireless charging.