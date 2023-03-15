'Plain wrong': State IT Minister on report about govt ‘crackdown’ on phone makers

'Plain wrong': State IT Minister on report about govt ‘crackdown’ on phone makers2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 11:28 AM IST
- In a post on microblogging platform Twitter, the Minister said that the government is 100% committed to promote ease of doing business and is focused on growing electronics manufacturing in the country.
A Reuters report recently suggested that the Indian government may soon force smartphone makers to allow users to remove pre-installed apps. Refuting the report, Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology, Rajeev Chandrasekhar has said that the ‘story is plain wrong’.
