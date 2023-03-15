'Plain wrong': State IT Minister on report about govt ‘crackdown’ on phone makers

At present, most smartphones come with pre-installed apps that cannot be deleted. For example, Xiaomi's app store GetApps, Samsung's payment app Samsung Pay mini and iPhone maker Apple's browser Safari. Under the new rules, smartphone makers will have to provide an uninstall option and new models will be checked for compliance by a lab authorized by the Bureau of Indian Standards agency, two people with knowledge of the plan said.

