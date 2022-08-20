Samsung recently announced its 2022 range of foldable phones- Galaxy Z Flip 4 and Galaxy Z Fold 4. The latter is Samsung’s high-end foldable phone that comes powered by the 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor paired with 12GB of RAM. The premium phone carries a price tag of ₹1,54,999 for the base variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Its top-end model, on the other hand, is priced at ₹1,84,999. While the phone comes with an updated design and camera features, users will have to pay a hefty price to own the new foldable device. Are you planning to buy the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4, but have your own doubts and are reconsidering other options? We list some alternative smartphones that you can choose from

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 108MP quad-camera at the back. It is powered by the company’s own Exynos processor and features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with Quad HD+ resolution of 3088x1440 pixels. The handset comes with S Pen support and is equipped with a 40MP camera at the front for selfies.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 features a 7.4-inch main display and a 6.2-inch secondary display with rounded corners. The foldable phone is currently priced at ₹1,39,999 onwards and also come with S Pen support. It boasts of triple rear cameras with 12MP sensor each. The device is backed by a 4,400mAh battery capacity.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 is powered by the octa-core 4nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC paired with 8GBof RAM. It has a dual rear camera system comprising a 12 MP ultra wide primary sensor and a 12 MP wide angle camera. There is a 10 MP camera on its folding display for selfies. The handset houses a 3,700mAh battery supported by 25W fast charging.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max features a durable design with ceramic shield. It is powered by Apple A15 Bionic chipset and is equipped with a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion for a faster, more responsive feel. The smartphone boasts of a 12MP TrueDepth front camera with night mode and 4K Dolby Vision HDR recording.

OnePlus 10 Pro

OnePlus 10 Pro comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor. It is currently selling at ₹66,999 on Amazon. The smartphone has a 48MP main Camera with Sony IMX 789 lens (OIS enabled), 50MP ultra-wide angle camera and an 8MP telephoto lens. At the front, the device boasts of a 32MP camera for selfies.