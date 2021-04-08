WhatsApp will soon make it easier for you to transfer chats between Android and iOS if you are planning to switch from Android to iPhone. The social media giant is planning to let users officially transfer their chat history between the two different platforms.

At present, there is no official way to transfer the WhatsApp chat history between new devices, but the chatting platform is planning to update that soon for its users.

When you switch from iOS to Android or Android to iOS, WhatsApp transfers your account information including your profile photo, name, about, individual chats, group chats, and settings, but it doesn’t migrate your chat history.

The messaging app lets you back up your data to a third-party cloud storage app, but doesn’t support chat history migration from one device to another.

The future WhatsApp update for iOS and Android

A future WhatsApp update for iOS and Android will bring the possibility to migrate chat histories from iOS to Android and vice versa, news agency ANI reported.

The website has also shared a screenshot, which shows that a user required to use the latest version of WhatsApp to transfer chat history to an Android phone.

The outlet provided a screenshot of the forthcoming feature without providing further subtleties on functionality. There's additionally no word on when the new component may show up.

According to Mashable India, there are a couple of tools that say they can migrate a user's chat history between WhatsApp on Android and iOS yet they might be unreliable and utilising them violates WhatsApp's terms of service too.

On the other hand, WhatsApp competitors such as Signal and Viber do offer this functionality, so WhatsApp might want to hustle up with this feature considering it as the priority for the platform's new update.

The exact release date of this feature is unknown. However, it could arrive with multiple device feature. The latter means that you will soon be able to use WhatsApp across multiple devices, as per the report.

