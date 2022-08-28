The Asia Cup tournament is underway in the UAE. The tournament will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. In case you are unaware, Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone has special plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription to their customers for free. Wondering what those plans are? We have curated a list of all prepaid plans offering the OTT platform’s subscription for free

Jio plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Jio ₹1,066 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 84 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year free of cost. The plan offers 2GB mobile data per day along with 5GB additional data.

Jio ₹799 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 56 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year without any additional cost. The plan offers 2GB mobile data per day.

Jio ₹499 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 28 days and offers one-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for free. The plan offers 2GB mobile data per day.

Jio ₹583 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 56 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year without any additional cost. The plan offers 1.5GB mobile data per day.

Jio ₹419 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 28 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year for free. The plan offers 3GB mobile data per day.

Jio ₹333 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 28 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year without any additional cost. The plan offers 1.5GB mobile data per day.

Jio ₹1,499 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 84 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription for one-year without any additional cost. The plan offers 2GB mobile data per day.

Jio ₹4,199 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 365 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription for one-year without any additional cost. The plan offers 3GB mobile data per day.

Airtel plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Airtel has listed plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription under Cricket Packs section.

Airtel ₹399 prepaid plan: The plan comes with a three month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It has a validity of 28 days and comes with 2.5GB mobile data per day.

Airtel ₹499 prepaid plan: The plan comes with a one-year month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It has a validity of 28 days and comes with 2GB mobile data per day.

Airtel ₹599 prepaid plan: The plan comes with a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It has a validity of 28 days and comes with 3GB mobile data per day.

Airtel ₹839 prepaid plan: The plan comes with a three month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It has a validity of 84 days and comes with 2GB mobile data per day.

Airtel ₹3,359 prepaid plan: The plan comes with a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It has a validity of 365 days and comes with 2.5GB mobile data per day.

Vi plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Vi ₹151 prepaid plan: The plan offers three month Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 30 days. Users will get 8GB mobile data.

Vi ₹399 prepaid plan: The plan offers three month Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 28 days. Users will get 2.5GB mobile data per day.

Vi ₹499 prepaid plan: The plan offers one year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 28 days. Users will get 2GB mobile data per day.

Vi ₹601 prepaid plan: The plan offers one-year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 28 days. Users will get 3GB mobile data per day.

Vi ₹901 prepaid plan: The plan offers one-year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 70 days. Users will get 3GB mobile data per day.

Vi ₹1,066 prepaid plan: The plan offers one\-year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 84 days. Users will get 2GB mobile data per day.

Vi ₹3,099 prepaid plan: The plan offers one-year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 365 days. Users will get 2GB mobile data per day.