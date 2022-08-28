Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.
Home / Technology / News /  Plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Telecom brands offer special plan with Disney+ Hotstar subscription
3 min read . 01:30 PM ISTLivemint

  • Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone has special plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription to their customers for free.

The Asia Cup tournament is underway in the UAE. The tournament will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. In case you are unaware, Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone has special plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription to their customers for free. Wondering what those plans are? We have curated a list of all prepaid plans offering the OTT platform’s subscription for free

Jio plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Jio 1,066 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 84 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year free of cost. The plan offers 2GB mobile data per day along with 5GB additional data.

Jio 799 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 56 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year without any additional cost. The plan offers 2GB mobile data per day.

Jio 499 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 28 days and offers one-year Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for free. The plan offers 2GB mobile data per day.

Jio 583 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 56 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year without any additional cost. The plan offers 1.5GB mobile data per day.

Jio 419 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 28 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year for free. The plan offers 3GB mobile data per day.

Jio 333 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 28 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar mobile subscription for one-year without any additional cost. The plan offers 1.5GB mobile data per day.

Jio 1,499 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 84 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription for one-year without any additional cost. The plan offers 2GB mobile data per day.

Jio 4,199 prepaid plan: The plan has a validity of 365 days and offers Disney+ Hotstar Premium subscription for one-year without any additional cost. The plan offers 3GB mobile data per day.

Airtel plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Airtel has listed plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription under Cricket Packs section.

Airtel 399 prepaid plan: The plan comes with a three month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It has a validity of 28 days and comes with 2.5GB mobile data per day.

Airtel 499 prepaid plan: The plan comes with a one-year month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It has a validity of 28 days and comes with 2GB mobile data per day.

Airtel 599 prepaid plan: The plan comes with a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It has a validity of 28 days and comes with 3GB mobile data per day.

Airtel 839 prepaid plan: The plan comes with a three month subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It has a validity of 84 days and comes with 2GB mobile data per day.

Airtel 3,359 prepaid plan: The plan comes with a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar. It has a validity of 365 days and comes with 2.5GB mobile data per day.

Vi plans with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

Vi 151 prepaid plan: The plan offers three month Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 30 days. Users will get 8GB mobile data.

Vi 399 prepaid plan: The plan offers three month Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 28 days. Users will get 2.5GB mobile data per day.

Vi 499 prepaid plan: The plan offers one year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 28 days. Users will get 2GB mobile data per day.

Vi 601 prepaid plan: The plan offers one-year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 28 days. Users will get 3GB mobile data per day.

Vi 901 prepaid plan: The plan offers one-year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 70 days. Users will get 3GB mobile data per day.

Vi 1,066 prepaid plan: The plan offers one\-year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 84 days. Users will get 2GB mobile data per day.

Vi 3,099 prepaid plan: The plan offers one-year Disney+ Hotstar free subscription and has validity of 365 days. Users will get 2GB mobile data per day.

