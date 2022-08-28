Plans from Jio, Airtel and Vodafone with Disney+ Hotstar subscription

The Asia Cup tournament is underway in the UAE. The tournament will be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform. In case you are unaware, Airtel, Reliance Jio and Vodafone has special plans that offer Disney+ Hotstar subscription to their customers for free. Wondering what those plans are? We have curated a list of all prepaid plans offering the OTT platform’s subscription for free

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}