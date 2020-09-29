Play billing necessary for selling services through Google Play

A notable difference between Google and Apple’s policies though is that the Android maker won’t just allow apps to use their own payment methods, they will also be able to communicate these methods to users, something Apple doesn’t allow. “To clarify, Google Play does not have any limitations here on this kind of communication outside of a developer’s app. For example, they might have an offering on another Android app store or through their website at a lower cost than on Google Play," the company said in a blog post.