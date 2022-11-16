Playbook changes for gaming firms as stingy players pay up

“This year, we are seeing the conversion rate grow to 4%. It is a massive jump in people’s propensity to pay. In mature markets such as the US, UK, and Australia, the conversion rate is 7-8%. The gap is bridging between India and tier 1 gaming markets," said Keerti Singh, co-founder of Hitwicket. She attributed the change to the inclusion of easy payment mechanisms like unified payment interface (UPI) in the Play Store, microtransactions and improvement in the learning curve among gamers.