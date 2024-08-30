PlayStation 5 Pro rumored to debut soon: Leaks reveal design, missing disc drive, and more
Sony is expected to unveil the PlayStation 5 Pro, featuring enhanced performance and design. Leaks suggest a design similar to the PS5 Slim, with added features and no disc drive, possibly indicating a digital version with an external disc drive attachment.
Sony is reportedly poised to make waves in the gaming industry with the anticipated unveiling of the PlayStation 5 Pro, as new leaks shed light on its design, features, and potential launch timeline. The PS5 Pro has long been a topic of speculation among gaming enthusiasts, and recent revelations suggest that Sony is gearing up for an official announcement in the coming weeks.