Sony is expected to unveil the PlayStation 5 Pro, featuring enhanced performance and design. Leaks suggest a design similar to the PS5 Slim, with added features and no disc drive, possibly indicating a digital version with an external disc drive attachment.

Sony is reportedly poised to make waves in the gaming industry with the anticipated unveiling of the PlayStation 5 Pro, as new leaks shed light on its design, features, and potential launch timeline. The PS5 Pro has long been a topic of speculation among gaming enthusiasts, and recent revelations suggest that Sony is gearing up for an official announcement in the coming weeks. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

According to a tipster, Billbil-kun, who has a track record of accurate leaks, Sony's next-generation console will indeed carry the "PS5 Pro" moniker, following the naming tradition set by the PS4 Pro. This upgraded version of the PlayStation 5 is expected to deliver enhanced performance and refined design elements, distinguishing it from its predecessor.

Get Quick Cash in Minutes! Best Personal Loan at Lowest Interest Rates Instant Apply The leak includes a sketch of the PS5 Pro, reportedly based on the front view of the final packaging box. While the actual image could not be shared due to copyright restrictions, the sketch reveals a console design reminiscent of the PS5 Slim, with a few notable differences. The PS5 Pro appears to retain the iconic white color scheme of the PlayStation 5 but with added features such as three horizontal black stripes on the faceplates. The front of the console is said to house two USB Type-C ports and a power button, aligning with the current PS5 design. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

However, the absence of a disc drive in the sketch has raised questions about the PS5 Pro's configuration. It is speculated that the design may depict the digital version of the console, with the possibility of an external disc drive attachment, similar to the PS5 Slim. This could be a strategic move by Sony to offer the PS5 Pro at a more competitive price point.

The leaker also mentioned that the PS5 Pro will come bundled with the same DualSense controller that accompanies the standard PS5, ensuring a consistent user experience across the PlayStation 5 family.

As for the announcement, industry insiders are buzzing with rumors of an imminent reveal. Speculation is mounting that Sony might introduce the PS5 Pro during a State of Play event, potentially scheduled for the end of September 2024. However, billbil-kun suggests that the announcement could come even sooner, possibly within the first half of September. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}