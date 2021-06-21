Sony PlayStation 5 will go up for pre-order for the fourth time in India on 23 June. The last pre-order was conducted on 27 May. Amazon and Sony put up pre-order banners for the new PlayStation 5. Other retailers that have also confirmed the same include Vijay Sales and GamestheShop. Flipkart, Croma and Prepaid Gamer Card are expected to announce the same very soon.

Sony PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 5 Digital Edition will be available for pre-orders on 23 June. Sony or any other retailer is yet to announce the day when the PlayStation console will be shipped to buyers who complete the purchase on 23 June.

The PlayStation 5 pre-order will go live at 12PM on 23 June. Similar to previous sales, the demand is expected to exceed the stocks, substantially. In all three pre-order sales, most buyers were left empty-handed due to shortage of stocks.

In a closed-door briefing, Sony's Chief Financial Official Hiroki Totoki has told financial analysts that the PS5's retail shortages will be the issue that fans will have to deal with till the end of 2022.

"I don't think demand is calming down this year, and even if we secure a lot more devices and produce many more units of the PlayStation 5 next year, our supply wouldn't be able to catch up with demand," Totoki said at the briefing.

He added, "Can we drastically increase the supply? No, that's not likely. The shortage of semiconductors is one factor, but there are other factors that will impact the production volume. So, at present, we'd like to aim at second-year sales of 14.8 million, which was the second year of PS4."





