PlayStation 5 will be back in stocks in India on July 26, Monday, at 12 PM in the noon, when buyers will be able to register their units via various channels. The restocking date and time have been confirmed by ShopatSC, the official e-commerce presence of Sony Center, on its website.

Offline and online electronics retailer Vijay Sales has told Livemint that bookings for PlayStation 5 will begin from 12 PM on July 26. The latest-generation console is likely to be available on other popular retail channels, including Amazon India, Flipkart, Games The Shop, Reliance Digital, Croma and others.

While, retailers have posted announcements for PlayStation 5 bookings, it remains to be seen whether the diskless PlayStation 5 digital edition will be available for registrations too.

The latest PlayStation 5 restock is happening 14 days after the last time the console went on sale. The stock was depleted soon and the same might happen this time too.

The PlayStation 5 restock might be happening within the fortnight of the lst one because the Ghost of Tsushima Director's Cut is scheduled for release next month. The game is coming out on August 20. In May, the console went up for registration within 10 days of an earlier restock ahead of the launch of Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart game.

The PlayStation 5 is priced at ₹49,990 in India, whereas the PlayStation 5 Digital Edition comes with a price tag of ₹39,990 in the country.

