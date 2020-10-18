Home >Technology >News >PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: India prices compared
The Sony PlayStation 5 standard and Digital Edition consoles and a DualSense controller are seen in this undated handout image courtesy of Sony Interactive Entertainment. (via REUTERS)
1 min read . Updated: 18 Oct 2020, 11:11 PM IST Danny Cyril D Cruze

Despite revealing the prices, Sony has refrained from announcing the availability of the consoles in India

Sony recently revealed the pricing of their next generation consoles in India. While the US prices of the PlayStation 5 were much lower (plain conversion), the prices in India are almost at par with its fiercest competitor Xbox Series X.

Sony revealed that the new PlayStation 5 will cost 49,990 for the standard version whereas the Digital Edition has been priced at 39,990. In comparison, the Xbox Series X is priced at par with the standard version at 49,990. However, the Xbox Series S is priced at 34,990. In terms of raw power and gameplay abilities, the Xbox Series S comes with relatively low processing power as well as half the memory compared to the fully equipped Xbox Series X.

Sony also revealed the pricing of its accessories in India. The DualSense Wireless Controller will be selling at 5,990 while the charging station is priced at 2,590. The Pulse 3D Wireless Headset will cost 8,590 and the new HD camera will sell at 5,190. Sony has priced its Media Remote at 2,590.

Along with the accessories, we also got the pricing of the launch day game titles. The new Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales - Ultimate Edition, Demon's Souls, Destruction Allstars are all priced at 4,999. Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales are priced at 3,999.

Despite revealing the prices, Sony has refrained from announcing the availability of the consoles in India. Xbox on the other hand has revealed that their new consoles will start selling from 10 November.

