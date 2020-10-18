PlayStation 5 vs Xbox Series X: India prices compared

Sony revealed that the new PlayStation 5 will cost ₹49,990 for the standard version whereas the Digital Edition has been priced at ₹39,990. In comparison, the Xbox Series X is priced at par with the standard version at ₹49,990. However, the Xbox Series S is priced at ₹34,990. In terms of raw power and gameplay abilities, the Xbox Series S comes with relatively low processing power as well as half the memory compared to the fully equipped Xbox Series X.