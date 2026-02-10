PlayStation 6 leak suggests major memory upgrade as Sony eyes next-gen console: What to expect

Sony’s next-generation PlayStation console could deliver a significant boost in memory performance, according to a fresh leak, even as the company has yet to formally announce a successor to the PS5.

The PlayStation 5 is approaching its sixth year on the market, and Sony previously indicated in 2024 that the console had entered the latter phase of its life cycle. While an official reveal remains some distance away, early development of what many expect to be the PlayStation 6 appears to be under way.

Up to 30GB of unified memory anticipated The latest claims come from leaker KeplerL2, who suggested on a community forum that Sony is testing memory configurations that go well beyond the current PlayStation hardware.

Both the PS5 and the newer PS5 Pro feature 16GB of unified memory, though the Pro model benefits from higher bandwidth and more flexible allocation for developers. The rumoured PS6, however, could ship with as much as 30GB of unified memory, nearly doubling the available capacity.

The leak points to the use of 3GB GDDR7 memory modules arranged in a clamshell design, combined with ten 16-bit memory channels. This approach would reportedly allow Sony to reach the higher capacity without relying on larger individual chips.

Faster bandwidth for smoother gameplay If accurate, the setup would also deliver a sizeable increase in memory speed. The configuration is said to feature a 160-bit memory bus paired with 32Gbps chips, resulting in bandwidth of roughly 640GB per second.

For comparison, the standard PS5 offers 448GB per second, while the PS5 Pro raises that to 576GB per second.

Higher bandwidth could allow games to load textures, geometry and other assets more quickly, potentially reducing stutter and improving overall responsiveness. Developers may also be able to create larger worlds, more detailed environments and more advanced AI systems without running into memory constraints.