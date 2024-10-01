PlayStation Down: Major outage hits PlayStation network, Sony responds
A major outage is affecting Sony's PlayStation Network, impacting consoles from PS4 to PS3. Sony confirmed the issue on its website and is working to fix it, advising users of potential difficulties with games and apps.
Sony's PlayStation Network is facing a major outage which has reportedly affected multiple consoles like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS Vita, and even older models like the PlayStation 3. Sony officially confirmed the outage in a post on its website while stating that the company was working on resolving the issue as soon as possible.