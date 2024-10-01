PlayStation Down: Major outage hits PlayStation network, Sony responds

Sony's PlayStation Network is facing a major outage which has reportedly affected multiple consoles like PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PS Vita, and even older models like the PlayStation 3. Sony officially confirmed the outage in a post on its website while stating that the company was working on resolving the issue as soon as possible.

A post on the official PSN Service Status page noted, "You might have difficulty launching games, apps, or network features. We’re working to resolve the issue as soon as possible. Thank you for your patience."

Netizens react to PlayStation outage:

PlayStation Network outage has led to mixed reactions from social media users, with some sharing their frustration and others finding the funnier side of things with hilarious memes.

Ome user on X while posting a meme, wrote, “playstation network down, time to get to know my wife of 5 years"

