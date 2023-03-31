PlayStation Plus announces free games for April 2023. Check the list.

PlayStation announces April 2023's free games lineup for PS Plus subscribers, including Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron. These titles will be available on PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from April 4 to May 1. Meet Your Maker, a first-person building-and-raiding game, will be a day 1 launch title for PS Plus. All three games can be added to both PS4 and PS5 game libraries till May 1, and subscribers can continue playing them as long as they are subscribed to PS Plus.

The company has announced its free games lineup for April on the PlayStation Blog. Additionally, the post also serves as a reminder to PS Plus subscribers to add the monthly free games for March to their game libraries before April 3. PlayStation's April PS Plus free games lineup features multiplayer shooter Battlefield 2042, hack-and-slash dungeon crawler Minecraft Dungeons, and Souls-like action-RPG Code Vein.

Meet Your Maker

Behaviour Interactive's Meet Your Maker, a first-person shooter and building-and-raiding game, was announced in August 2022. Players can create their own outposts and raid those of others while battling through a labyrinth of traps, obstacles, and enemies. Meet Your Maker, which features firearms, explosives, a melee weapon, and a grappling hook, will be available on both PS4 and PS5 starting April 4 as a launch title on PS Plus. Think of it as Super Mario Maker with more action-packed gameplay.

Sackboy: A Big Adventure

Arriving alongside Meet Your Maker as a free game on PS Plus in April is Sumo Digital's 3D platformer, Sackboy: A Big Adventure. Originally released in 2020 as a spinoff of the LittleBigPlanet franchise, the game introduces improved movement mechanics for Sackboy, allowing for more agile and interactive gameplay. With support for up to four-player local and online multiplayer, the game will be available on both PS4 and PS5.

Tails of Iron

PlayStation Plus subscribers can also look forward to playing Tails of Iron in April, an action-RPG with Souls-like combat that was released in 2021. The game has received critical acclaim for its unique hand-drawn art style that contrasts with its challenging combat.

In Tails of Iron, players take on the role of Redgi, the heir to the Rat Throne, on a quest to restore their kingdom that has been ravaged by war. Redgi must face the formidable Frog Clan and their leader, Greenwart, with the help of companions. The game features a variety of crafting options, including weapon and armor blueprints and recipes, to aid you on your perilous journey. Tails of Iron will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.