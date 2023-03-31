PlayStation Plus announces free games for April 2023. Check the list.2 min read . Updated: 31 Mar 2023, 09:34 AM IST
The company has announced its free games lineup for April on the PlayStation Blog. Additionally, the post also serves as a reminder to PS Plus subscribers to add the monthly free games for March to their game libraries before April 3.
PlayStation announces April 2023's free games lineup for PS Plus subscribers, including Meet Your Maker, Sackboy: A Big Adventure, and Tails of Iron. These titles will be available on PS Plus Essential, Extra, and Deluxe/ Premium tiers from April 4 to May 1. Meet Your Maker, a first-person building-and-raiding game, will be a day 1 launch title for PS Plus. All three games can be added to both PS4 and PS5 game libraries till May 1, and subscribers can continue playing them as long as they are subscribed to PS Plus.