PlayStation Plus announces free games for April 2023. Check the list.

In Tails of Iron, players take on the role of Redgi, the heir to the Rat Throne, on a quest to restore their kingdom that has been ravaged by war. Redgi must face the formidable Frog Clan and their leader, Greenwart, with the help of companions. The game features a variety of crafting options, including weapon and armor blueprints and recipes, to aid you on your perilous journey. Tails of Iron will be available to play on both PS4 and PS5.

