PlayStation Plus August line-up revealed: Mortal Kombat 1, Spider-Man, Sword of the Sea and more

Sony has confirmed the full list of titles joining the PlayStation Plus Game Catalogue in August, withMortal Kombat 1 leading the line-up. The update also includesMarvel’s Spider-Man,Sword of the Sea, and a range of other PS4 and PS5 releases.

Availability and subscription tiers All new Game Catalogue titles will be made available to PlayStation Plus Extra and Deluxe/Premium members from 19 August. Alongside these, two classicResident Evil titles will join the Classics Catalogue for those on the higher-tier subscriptions.

Mortal Kombat 1 joins PS Plus on PS5 Mortal Kombat 1 serves as a reboot for the long-running fighting series, creating a new timeline after the events ofMortal Kombat 11. The story sees Fire God Liu Kang reforge the universe and assemble a roster of fighters for a fresh tournament. The release maintains the franchise’s hallmark fatalities, adds new fighting mechanics, and features enhanced visuals. It will be available exclusively to PS5 subscribers in the Game Catalogue.

Marvel’s Spider-Man on PS4 and PS5 Joining it isMarvel’s Spider-Man, the first entry in Insomniac Games’ series featuring the well-known superhero. The remastered version for PS5 includes upgraded visuals and runs as a native app, while the PS4 edition will also be available. Players can explore an open-world recreation of New York City, with a storyline involving several of Spider-Man’s well-known foes, including Dr Octopus, Scorpion, and Vulture.

Sword of the Sea daunches Day-One on PS5 Another key addition isSword of the Sea, launching on the same day as a day-one Game Catalogue release for PS5. Developed by Giant Squid, the title combines exploration and traversal on a surfboard-like sword across desert and underwater environments. Players collect Ocean Seeds to restore water and life to the landscape, opening new areas for further exploration.

Other August game catalogue additions The August line-up also includes:

Earth Defense Force 6 (PS5, PS4)

Unicorn Overlord (PS5, PS4)

Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key (PS5, PS4)

Indika (PS5)

Harold Halibut (PS5)

Coral Island (PS5) For Classics Catalogue members, Resident Evil 2 and Resident Evil 3: Nemesis will be available on PS4 and PS5. Deluxe/Premium subscribers will also gain access to a five-hour trial of Death Stranding 2: On the Beach, which will provide an extended look at the upcoming title.