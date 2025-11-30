PlayStation Plus December games revealed — LEGO Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3 and more

PlayStation has unveiled its December PlayStation Plus monthly games, offering members a festive treat with a mix of action, horror, and adventure. Running from Tuesday 2 December to Monday 5 January, the lineup also includes additional bonus titles in select regions, for games this holiday season.

Here is everything the PlayStation Plus monthly users get in December

LEGO Horizon Adventures – Save Earth with Aloy In LEGO Horizon Adventures, players join hunter Aloy to battle an ancient digital demon threatening the Earth. Alongside her colourful allies Varl, Teersa, and Erend, gamers can use unique skills to overcome enemies and challenges. The game supports online co-op and innovative couch co-op, allowing two players to share the same adventure. Levels evolve to present new challenges, offering replay value for those seeking to master every aspect.

Killing Floor 3 – Bioengineered Horror Awaits Killing Floor 3 returns to the first-person horror franchise with intense co-op combat. Up to six players can face waves of bioengineered creatures released by the sinister megacorp Horzine. Specialised skills, merciless weaponry, and new movement abilities such as dashing and climbing give players the tools to survive the carnage. Customisable loadouts and varied maps ensure each session is a unique test of skill.

The Outlast Trials – Psychological Survival Horror The latest addition from Red Barrels, The Outlast Trials, offers a tense psychological horror experience. Players, abducted by the Murkoff Corporation, must navigate deadly trials to earn freedom. Stealth, hiding, and clever use of limited tools are essential to survive. Whether tackling the challenges solo or with up to three friends online, the game promises nerve-wracking moments and high-stakes gameplay.

Synduality Echo of Ada – A Futuristic Fight for Survival Set in 2222, Synduality Echo of Ada plunges players into a world ravaged by poisonous rain and monstrous creatures. As a Drifter, your task is to collect rare AO Crystals while navigating a hazardous surface world and cooperating with an AI partner. Players must manage resources carefully, fend off hostile creatures called Enders, and outwit rival scavengers. Mechas, strategic looting, and teamwork are key to surviving the unforgiving environment.

Neon White – High-Speed Demon Extermination Neon White offers a fast-paced first-person action experience where players, as elite assassins from Hell, compete to exterminate demons and earn a permanent place in Heaven. Soul Cards provide both attack options and unique movement abilities, enabling clever shortcuts and speedruns. The game challenges players to combine strategy and agility in a race for supremacy.

Last Chance for November’s PlayStation Plus Games Members have until Monday 1 December to add November’s lineup, including Stray, EA Sports WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, to their libraries. Missing this window means missing the chance to claim these titles without extra cost.

