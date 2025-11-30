Subscribe

PlayStation Plus December games revealed — LEGO Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3 and more

PlayStation Plus December lineup brings festive fun with LEGO Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3, The Outlast Trials, Synduality Echo of Ada, and Neon White. Available from 2 December to 5 January, plus last chance to claim November’s games.

Govind Choudhary
Published30 Nov 2025, 01:22 PM IST
Advertisement
PlayStation has unveiled its December PlayStation Plus monthly games, offering members a festive treat with a mix of action, horror, and adventure.
PlayStation has unveiled its December PlayStation Plus monthly games, offering members a festive treat with a mix of action, horror, and adventure.(PlayStation blog)

PlayStation has unveiled its December PlayStation Plus monthly games, offering members a festive treat with a mix of action, horror, and adventure. Running from Tuesday 2 December to Monday 5 January, the lineup also includes additional bonus titles in select regions, for games this holiday season.

Advertisement

Here is everything the PlayStation Plus monthly users get in December

LEGO Horizon Adventures – Save Earth with Aloy

In LEGO Horizon Adventures, players join hunter Aloy to battle an ancient digital demon threatening the Earth. Alongside her colourful allies Varl, Teersa, and Erend, gamers can use unique skills to overcome enemies and challenges. The game supports online co-op and innovative couch co-op, allowing two players to share the same adventure. Levels evolve to present new challenges, offering replay value for those seeking to master every aspect.

Killing Floor 3 – Bioengineered Horror Awaits

Killing Floor 3 returns to the first-person horror franchise with intense co-op combat. Up to six players can face waves of bioengineered creatures released by the sinister megacorp Horzine. Specialised skills, merciless weaponry, and new movement abilities such as dashing and climbing give players the tools to survive the carnage. Customisable loadouts and varied maps ensure each session is a unique test of skill.

Killing Floor 3 returns to the first-person horror franchise with intense co-op combat. Up to six players can face waves of bioengineered creatures released by the sinister megacorp Horzine.

The Outlast Trials – Psychological Survival Horror

The latest addition from Red Barrels, The Outlast Trials, offers a tense psychological horror experience. Players, abducted by the Murkoff Corporation, must navigate deadly trials to earn freedom. Stealth, hiding, and clever use of limited tools are essential to survive. Whether tackling the challenges solo or with up to three friends online, the game promises nerve-wracking moments and high-stakes gameplay.

Advertisement
Also Read | PlayStation Black Friday Sale 2025: Price cuts on PS5, consoles and games

Synduality Echo of Ada – A Futuristic Fight for Survival

Set in 2222, Synduality Echo of Ada plunges players into a world ravaged by poisonous rain and monstrous creatures. As a Drifter, your task is to collect rare AO Crystals while navigating a hazardous surface world and cooperating with an AI partner. Players must manage resources carefully, fend off hostile creatures called Enders, and outwit rival scavengers. Mechas, strategic looting, and teamwork are key to surviving the unforgiving environment.

Also Read | Sony PlayStation Plus line-up for Sept: Psychonauts 2, Stardew Valley and more

Neon White – High-Speed Demon Extermination

Neon White offers a fast-paced first-person action experience where players, as elite assassins from Hell, compete to exterminate demons and earn a permanent place in Heaven. Soul Cards provide both attack options and unique movement abilities, enabling clever shortcuts and speedruns. The game challenges players to combine strategy and agility in a race for supremacy.

Neon White offers a fast-paced first-person action experience where players, as elite assassins from Hell, compete to exterminate demons and earn a permanent place in Heaven.

Last Chance for November’s PlayStation Plus Games

Members have until Monday 1 December to add November’s lineup, including Stray, EA Sports WRC 24, and Totally Accurate Battle Simulator, to their libraries. Missing this window means missing the chance to claim these titles without extra cost.

Advertisement

Key Takeaways
  • PlayStation Plus members must claim November's games by December 1 to avoid additional costs.
  • The December lineup features a mix of genres, including action, horror, and adventure, catering to diverse gaming preferences.
  • Co-op gameplay elements are emphasized in multiple titles, enhancing social gaming experiences.
 
 
Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
Business NewsTechnologyNewsPlayStation Plus December games revealed — LEGO Horizon Adventures, Killing Floor 3 and more
Read Next Story