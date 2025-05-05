PlayStation Plus drops three big free games for May 2025: Here’s what is coming

Sony has announced the free PlayStation Plus games for May 2025, and there is something for everyone—whether you want to tame dinosaurs, play a unique card game, or shoot enemies in a retro-style world. From 6 May to 2 June, the Sony PlayStation Plus members can download Ark: Survival Ascended (PS5), Balatro (PS5, PS4), and Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun (PS5, PS4).

Ark: Survival Ascended The biggest game this month is Ark: Survival Ascended, a survival adventure title where players must stay alive on an island filled with dinosaurs. You can form tribes, tame and breed hundreds of different creatures, explore the world, craft tools, and build shelters. This updated version uses Unreal Engine 5 for better graphics and smoother gameplay. It also includes all of the original game’s worlds, such as Scorched Earth and Genesis. You can play solo, join online games with up to 70 players, or play split-screen with a friend.

Balatro Next up is Balatro, a card game that mixes poker with a roguelike style. Players try to build strong hands and powerful combos using jokers and special cards. Every round brings new challenges, and you will need to earn enough chips to beat tough bosses and move forward. The game is all about creating clever strategies and surprising combos.

Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun The third game is Warhammer 40,000: Boltgun, a fast-paced shooter that looks and feels like classic games from the 1990s. You play as a Space Marine fighting enemies across the galaxy using powerful weapons. Expect lots of action, big explosions, and pixel-style graphics as you blast your way through enemies like Chaos Space Marines and daemons.