PlayStation Plus February lineup revealed: Undisputed, Subnautica: Below Zero and more

Sony has announced the February lineup for PlayStation Plus subscribers, offering four games that span boxing, survival adventure, psychedelic action and aerial combat. The new titles will be available to claim from Tuesday 3 February through to Monday 2 March.

This month’s selection brings a mix of genres and platforms, with games playable across PS5 and PS4, giving members plenty of variety whether they prefer intense simulations or story-driven exploration.

Step into the ring with Undisputed Headlining the lineup on PS5 is Undisputed, a boxing simulation designed to deliver a realistic take on the sport. The game features detailed visuals, lifelike movement and a large roster of more than 70 licensed fighters.

Players can fine-tune their approach through dozens of attributes and traits that influence each boxer’s strengths and weaknesses. A career mode charts the path from small amateur bouts to championship glory, while a character creator allows fans to build a custom fighter, complete with personalised appearance and gear.

Brave the cold in Subnautica: Below Zero Survival fans can dive into Subnautica: Below Zero, available on both PS5 and PS4. Set in a frozen region of the alien planet 4546B, the game challenges players to endure harsh conditions while uncovering a mystery linked to a missing family member.

Exploration is key, with players gathering resources, crafting tools and constructing shelters to survive. The environment is as dangerous as it is beautiful, with unfamiliar wildlife and extreme weather constantly threatening progress.

Ultros blends combat with cultivation Ultros offers a more unusual experience, combining fast-paced melee combat with moments of calm and reflection. Presented in a bold, colourful art style and backed by an atmospheric soundtrack, the game pits players against strange cosmic creatures inside a vast, organic world known as The Sarcophagus.

Between battles, players can grow and nurture plant life, which opens new routes and abilities. A looping structure allows certain moments to be replayed, revealing hidden paths and encouraging experimentation with different upgrades.

Take to the skies in Ace Combat 7 Rounding out the month is Ace Combat 7: Skies Unknown for PS4. The flight combat title places players in the cockpit of advanced fighter jets for high-speed dogfights and large-scale aerial missions.

With a range of real-world inspired and futuristic aircraft, players can customise their loadouts and tackle increasingly dangerous encounters in the skies, balancing precision flying with tactical firepower.